See an 8-metre-tall Snoopy Christmas tree, plus illuminations and even a skating rink inspired by the Peanuts gang

Machida in Tokyo is a destination for Snoopy lovers. It has a museum dedicated to Peanuts, and this is the only satellite location of the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California. There’s even a Peanuts Cafe and a merchandise store in the museum, where you can revel in all things Snoopy.

This Christmas, the neighbouring outlet mall Grandberry Park is also getting into the spirit with Snoopy decorations, making it the perfect hangout spot before and after visiting the museum.

The outlet mall is collaborating with the entire Peanuts gang this Christmas, decking out its buildings with illustrations of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and his friends from November 12 to December 25. The Snoopy Merry Colorful Christmas display includes an eight-metre-tall Christmas tree with colourful lights and baubles in the mall’s Theatre Plaza. At the Grandberry Plaza by the main exit, you'll also see a six-metre-wide rainbow featuring Snoopy, which makes for a great photo op.

For a romantic stroll, head inside Grandberry Park and you’ll see an illumination of 40,000 lights along with colourful flags and illustrations of the Peanuts characters. Visit between 4pm and 10pm daily to see this special Peanuts illumination.

What’s more, from December 10 to February 26 you can enjoy ice skating at a Snoopy-themed ice rink at Oceans Plaza.

