Disney princesses are transformed into manga characters at this Tokyo café

Your favourite Disney heroines have been given a manga makeover at this pop-up café in Shibuya

Ever wonder what would happen if you were to combine iconic Disney characters with Japan’s love for manga? This new café opening in Tokyo has your answer. Known as the Manga Princess Cafe, the pop-up at Shibuya 109 features all your favourite Disney princesses but in a playful manga style.

Photo: LTC Co., Ltd.

The princesses you’ll encounter at the café include Snow White, Cinderella, Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast’, Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’ and Tiana from ‘The Princess and the Frog’.

The pop-up is taking over Shibuya 109's Oh My Cafe space and offers a lineup of colourful dishes and drinks including pasta, curry and fun beverages inspired by all the princesses.

Photo: LTC Co., Ltd.

Menu highlights include this colourful pasta (¥2,090) made with ham and veggies and your choice of ‘princess sauce’.

Photo: LTC Co., Ltd.

Prefer something sweet? Opt for the fruit toast (¥1,590) made with fruit and vibrant sauces inspired by the colours of the princesses.

Photo: LTC Co., Ltd.

As for drinks, you can't go wrong with one of the milk- or yoghurt-based beverages or the bottled iced tea (¥790) served in an exclusive bottle with a fun princess design.

Photo: LTC Co., Ltd.

While the café food is fun, you can also just pop in for the merchandise on sale featuring the manga-styled princesses. There are cute keychains, compact mirrors, handkerchiefs and drawstring pouches, plus special commuter pass cases and stationery like memo pads and ‘clear files’ (plastic folders).

When visiting the café, there's a set service charge of ¥700 per person, but you'll get a special sticker set along with your food order. The Manga Princess Cafe is open from April 26 to June 9. Reservations can be made online.

More from Time Out Tokyo

8 best parks and gardens to see late-blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo this spring

Ashikaga Flower Park is home to one of Japan's most impressive wisteria festivals

Osaka has a new silent cafe that does not allow any talking or music

In photos: Tokyo's first Sailor Moon manhole covers are now installed at Azabu-Juban

The popular Zushi Beach Film Festival is back for the Golden Week holidays

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.