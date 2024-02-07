Tokyo is getting new Sailor Moon manhole covers this March

Soon you can go searching for your favourite Sailor Guardians in Tokyo’s Azabu-Juban neighbourhood

Japan has a knack for turning the most mundane things into works of art. This is evident in the country’s manhole covers, which often feature unique designs or iconic characters. Take for example, the highly-popular Pokémon Poké Lids. Now, Tokyo is expanding its cool drain cover collection with five new Sailor Moon lids, which will be installed in Minato ward.

Why Minato ward? Well, this district – and especially the Azabu-Juban neighbourhood – holds special significance in the Sailor Moon story. When our beloved heroine is not fighting evil by moonlight, she goes by the name 'Usagi Tsukino', a regular school girl who lives and goes to school in Azabu-Juban. Plus, many scenes and battles in the story take place here.

Photo: Minato City

This manhole cover features both Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask. It will be installed near the entrance to Azabu-Juban's shotengai (main shopping street).

Photo: Minato City

All the main Sailor Guardians are featured on this colourful manhole cover, which you’ll find in front of the Minato Library near Shiba Park. A small detail to note here: the backdrop is the same colour as Sailor Mercury.

Photo: Minato City

This cover design of the Sailor Guardians in kimono can be found near Toyo Eiwa Jogakuin elementary school. This school is said to be the inspiration for the fictional T.A. Girls' Academy, where Sailor Mars attends. As a tribute to this, the background of this manhole cover is bright red.

Photo: Minato City

The main Sailor Moon cast is featured against a vibrant green background as a nod to Sailor Jupiter. You can find this cover near Tokyo Tower – more specifically, inside Shiba Park in front of the Shiba Water Station.

Photo: Minato City

The fifth Sailor Senshi cover can be found at the entrance to Keio-Nakadori shotengai (shopping street). The design features a yellow background to represent Sailor Venus, who is the main character in the manga series ‘Codename: Sailor V’. Fans may recognise the shopping street, as it often makes an appearance in the anime series.

Photo: Minato City

Minato ward has released a handy map to provide more information on where each manhole cover is located. The English addresses are as follow:

2-1 Azabu-Juban

3-2-25 Shibakoen

5-6-14 Roppongi

3-6-7 Shibakoen

5-20 Shiba

For more information, visit the website.

