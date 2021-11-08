Photographer Nagi Yoshida is unveiling her first drag queen exhibition in Kyushu at Fukuoka Art Museum this autumn

Japanese photographer Nagi Yoshida usually spends her time travelling the world, taking portraits of indegenious people from the places she visits. Now, however, she has turned her attention to an entirely new urban tribe: drag queens. She will be unveiling her latest exhibition ‘Drag Queens: No Light, No Queen’ in Fukuoka for the first time on November 30.

A self-taught photographer who began travelling around the world and photographing indegenous tribes in 2009, Yoshida created the bulk of her portfolio in different parts of Africa. But for this study on drag queens, she diverged from her usual destinations to go to New York and Paris.

Though Yoshida sees her most recent series on drag queens as a departure from her usual subject matter, she highlights how the queens are still considered a lesser known minority group. As someone whose passion lies in portraying diversity and uniqueness in her work, Yoshida decided that investigating the art of drag would become the best evolution in her career.

Photo: Nagi Yoshida

The photographs are packed with personality. They feature queens by the likes of La Poutre and Candy Warhol. If you look closely, you might notice the subtle details that distinguish Parisian drag queens from New York drag queens and vice versa.

Photo: Nagi Yoshida

The exhibition will run from November 30 to December 12 at the Fukuoka Art Museum. Admission is priced at ¥1,200 for adults, ¥1,000 for university and high school students, and ¥600 for elementary school students or younger. You can book your tickets online here.

More from Time Out

5 new Japanese movies and series coming to Netflix in November 2021

See frozen waterfalls with colourful illuminations in Aomori prefecture this winter

All Gundam cafés in Japan will be closing for good by early 2022

Harajuku’s now-closed Kawaii Monster Café has reopened in Osaka

'Harry Potter: A History of Magic' exhibition is coming to Tokyo this December

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.