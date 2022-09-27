Enjoy a Halloween afternoon tea while cruising Tokyo on a double-decker bus

Halloween parades and parties are fun, but if you’re looking for a more relaxing way to enjoy this spooky holiday, here’s a suggestion. You can now hop on the Halloween Afternoon Tea Bus Tour, where you’ll enjoy tea and scones while cruising the streets of Tokyo on a double-decker bus.

Organised by Upstar, the 90-minute bus ride takes you on a tour through central Tokyo and serves up a Halloween-themed afternoon tea on board catered by Ginger Garden Aoyama. You’ll be seated on the upper deck, which is 4.3 metres above ground, so you get to see the city from a different perspective.

The three-tier tea platter comes with savoury items including a mushroom and duck baguette sandwich, a mini cheese burger and a pumpkin sandwich. For dessert, expect a sweet potato daifuku cheesecake, a tiramisu and a ghost-shaped cake.

The afternoon tea bus runs on weekends in October, departing from Shioda Building (5-10-19 Minamiaoyama, Minato) at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. Over the Halloween weekend from October 28 to 31, however, the bus will start later in the day, with sessions at 3pm, 5pm and 7pm.

The afternoon tea costs ¥6,800 (¥8,300 for the 7pm slot from Oct 28-31) for adults and ¥3,000 for children. Make your reservations online in advance.

