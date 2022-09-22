On Saturday October 1, the temple will also hold a nighttime prayer and memorial service in honour of the lives lost to breast cancer. The service will start at 7.20pm (last entry 9pm) and admission will be free of charge.

Meanwhile, the annual autumn light-up event is scheduled to run from November 18 to November 30. While Kiyomizu-dera usually opens from 6am and closes at 6pm, it will extend its hours until 9.30pm (last entry 9pm) for the duration of the event, so visitors will have more time to appreciate the beauty of the temple and its scenery after dark.

In addition to the illumination across the temple grounds and Jojuin garden, Kiyozumi-dera will also shine a bright blue beam into the night sky to symbolise the compassion of Kannon, the goddess of mercy enshrined at the temple.

There is a general admission fee of ¥400 for adults and ¥200 for children.

Not sure if you’ll be able to make it to Kyoto in time for autumn? While tourists hoping to visit Japan currently need to book their trips through a travel agency and obtain a visa, the government is set to ease border restrictions as early as October. In the new plan for reopening Japan to independent travellers, the government is expected to scrap the daily entry cap and allow tourists to enter the country without a visa. Watch this space for more updates.