FamilyMart releases super cute desserts and merchandise for Cat Day in Japan

Celebrate Cat Day in Japan with some adorable kitty merch from your local konbini

If you’re a bona fide cat lover, you’d know that February 22 is Cat Day in Japan. To showcase its love of felines, Japan always finds a cute way to celebrate these lovable furry creatures on this special day.

As a fun way to commemorate the occasion, FamilyMart convenience stores recently released an adorable line-up of kitty-inspired sweets, drinks and merchandise. The collection was made in collaboration with Mofusand, a popular Japanese artist known for their adorable cat illustrations.

The FamilyMart x Mofusand collection is now available in stores across Japan. Here's what you can expect to find at your local FamilyMart.

Photo: FamilyMart

These paw-shaped milk cream-filled buns retail for ¥160 each.

Photo: FamilyMart

These cat-themed caramel and vanilla cream sandwiches are ¥158 each.

Photo: FamilyMart

You can also pick up strawberry manju (¥155) in the shape of a kitty paw.

Photo: FamilyMart

These cute macarons come in banana and strawberry milk flavours. They go for ¥298 for a pack of two.

Photo: FamilyMart

This caramel-flavoured baumkuchen cake (¥218) features a cat-shaped cut-out.

Photo: FamilyMart

This cat-shaped cookie (¥128) is covered in melted chocolate. There are two packaging designs to choose from.

Photo: FamilyMart

Manmaruyaki are chewy sweets filled with custard-flavoured cream. There are six designs, priced at ¥230 each.

Photo: FamilyMart

This soufflé pudding caramel goes for ¥368.

Photo: FamilyMart

You can also pick up some interesting beverages like this kuromitsu (black sugar syrup) flavoured dessert drink for ¥235.

Photo: FamilyMart

There's also a special Mofusand-designed label for this classic darjeeling tea (¥138).

Photo: FamilyMart

Get your favourite Famima Café drinks in cute takeaway cups featuring new kitty illustrations.

Photo: FamilyMart

While the collection includes mostly food, there are also these cute Mofusand-designed reusable zip bags (¥330 for six).

Photo: FamilyMart

Check out these two Mofusand mugs with white peach jelly, which will set you back ¥930. Hurry, though, as these have limited quantities.

