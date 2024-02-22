Tokyo is the top trending travel destination of 2024, according to Tripadvisor

Japan’s capital city heads a list with eight other Asian destinations including Seoul and Kuala Lumpur

Now that we have properly eased into the new year, it’s time to set those 2024 travel plans in motion. But if you’re still undecided on where to go for vacation this year, you might want to check Tripadvisor’s Travellers' Choice Best of the Best for 2024. This annual ranking covers several categories including destinations, beaches, hotels, restaurants and things to do.

To compile the list, Tripadvisor combs through user-generated reviews and ratings over a 12-month period. And in the Destinations category, Tokyo came out on top as the No 1 trending place to visit in 2024.

Photo: Watcharapong Thawornwichian/Dreamstime An undated stock photo of Omoide Yokocho in Shinjuku

According to Tripadvisor, Tokyo tops the list for its vibrant mix of tradition and pop culture. This is a one-of-a-kind metropolis where you can wake up at the crack of dawn to witness the world-famous tuna auction at Toyosu Market before heading to an ancient shrine for some Zen in the city.

Afternoons could consist of scenic strolls under blooming cherry blossoms before ducking into the nostalgic alleyways of Omoide Yokocho for some ramen slurping, and then living it up at one of Tokyo’s most unique bars. Plus, if you're visiting this year, you should check out the new and improved teamLab Borderless that just reopened in a new central Tokyo location.

Photo: teamLab, Universe of Water Particles on a Rock where People Gather © teamLab Universe of Water Particles on a Rock where People Gather

Judging by this year’s Tripadvisor trending destinations list, Asia looks set to rule 2024 in the travel department. Eight of the top 10 spots are in this diverse and culturally rich continent.

Here are Tripadvisor’s top 10 trending destinations this year.

Tokyo, Japan Seoul, South Korea Halong Bay, Vietnam Palawan Island, Philippines Sapa, Vietnam Bogota, Colombia Pattaya, Thailand Alajuela, Costa Rica Phnom Penh, Cambodia Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

If you’re reading this, here’s your sign to say ‘yes’ to Tokyo. See you soon.

