Here’s what the warmer temperatures mean for sakura this year, with blooming dates for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Sapporo and more

The new year has just started, but the Japan Meteorological Corporation already has its sights set on spring with the release of its second official cherry blossom forecast of 2024. The latest forecast predicts that in most destinations across Japan, cherry blossoms will be blooming around the same time as usual, although some areas may see blossoms a few days early.

This past autumn's warmer-than-average temperatures caused a delay in the crucial cold period for Japan's cherry blossom trees, pushing bud development back by about a week. However, this delay is anticipated to be offset by the continuation of warmer temperatures from January to March, which will expedite the growth stage.

Photo: Japan Meteorological Corporation

For Tokyo, the cherry blossoms are predicted to start flowering on March 22, reaching full bloom by March 29 – both two days earlier than in the average year.

In Kyoto, the first blossoms are expected on March 23, three days sooner than usual, with peak bloom hitting around four days earlier than usual on March 31.

Photo: Sean Pavone/Dreamstime Osaka Castle Park

Osaka will likely see its first flowers around March 25, with full bloom predicted for April 1.

The northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido will be the last to see cherry blossoms. For Sapporo, the start of the sakura season looks to be right on schedule for May 1, with full bloom predicted to hit around May 5.

The next update from the JMC is scheduled for February 8, when we should be getting a clearer picture of what spring will bring. Meanwhile, you can enjoy a few more snowy getaways this winter.

This article was originally published on January 11 and updated on January 30 2024.

