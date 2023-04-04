Get a taste of Ishikawa at this gourmet event inspired by sake and local produce

Ishikawa prefecture is arguably most famous for its capital, Kanazawa, where you’ll find picturesque streets that are reminiscent of the Edo period (1603-1868). But there’s much more to discover in this prefecture, especially when it comes to food. South of Kanazawa is the small city of Komatsu, known for its fresh and organic produce that has created a rich culinary culture.

Photo: Komatsu Bishoku Valley

Komatsu Bishoku Valley, a gourmet organisation based in Komatsu, is passionate about promoting the city’s produce to people outside Ishikawa prefecture. Since March 2019, it has been running Saketronomy, a gastronomy and sake pairing event that takes place two to four times a year with local ingredients sourced from Gokokuji Farm, Nishita Farm and Noguchi Naohiko Sake Institute in Komatsu.

Photo: Komatsu Bishoku Valley

Saketronomy is held just outside Komatsu in Kanagaso at Auberge Eaufeu, a renovated haikyo (meaning 'ruin' in Japanese) that used to be a primary school. While the chic grey interior is now far removed from the building’s school days, you’ll see that decor like the chalkboard and classroom signage are still there.

Photo: Komatsu Bishoku Valley

Each event features a different chef who comes up with a full-course menu to match the list of sake that has been selected by Komatsu Bishoku Valley. That means you’ll never see the same dish twice.

Photo: Komatsu Bishoku Valley

The most recent event on February 22 2023 featured Eiji Taniguchi, head chef of L’evo in Toyama, which was recognised by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2023.

Photo: Komatsu Bishoku Valley

He specialises in French cuisine and served up some innovative dishes with inspiration from Komatsu city.

Photo: Komatsu Bishoku Valley

Some of the dishes during the event are served on stylish stone plates made from nikkaseki, a famous stone from the nearby Kanagaso Quarry.

Photo: Komatsu Bishoku Valley

Saketronomy is held up to four times a year and limited to around 50 people per event. The next event is yet to be announced, but you can follow Noguchi Naohiko Sake Institute's or Auberge Eaufeu's Instagram accounts to receive updates. Once the event is announced, you can enter a lottery via the website to win a chance to book a seat at the table. It costs between ¥30,000 and ¥50,000 per person, depending on the event.

While Saketronomy is held in Japanese, the staff can translate information into English if needed. Visit the Komatsu Bishoku Valley website for more information.

