Burger King in Japan now offers matcha pie for dessert

One great thing about eating in Japan is that fast food chains like McDonald’s and Burger King offer special, seasonal menus. The latest item to come across our radar is this decadent matcha pie from Burger King.

The pie is part of a new series of desserts catered to adults being released at Burger King. Recently, the fast food chain has introduced other unique sweets like a hot milk tea pie and a caramel sundae.

This matcha pie is made using Uji matcha from Morihan, a long-established tea brand from Kyoto. It's the ultimate matcha dessert as the tea is used in both the pie crust as well as the filling. The filling also includes Hokkaido azuki beans for some added texture.

Photo: Burger King Japan

The My Winter Matcha pie will be available from Friday November 25 at selected Burger King stores in Japan. If you need another incentive to try out this new dessert, the pie will be offered at a ¥20 discount for just ¥220 from November 25 to December 1.

For more information, visit the website.

