Get points on weekends and holidays in May with this Tokyo Metro promo

Right in time for Japan’s Golden Week holidays, Tokyo Metro is launching its new Kyujitsu Metro Hodai (Holiday Metro Unlimited) campaign as a trial run in May. The new service allows Metro Point Club (Metpo) users to ride Tokyo Metro lines on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays and earn lots of loyalty points as they ride. Best of all, you can use those loyalty points to pay for future trips, or even make purchases.

To get the deal, you’ll have to jump through a few hoops, but don’t worry – just follow the steps below.

First, you’ll need a Pasmo card (no Suica or other IC cards allowed). Then, make sure you’re a Metpo member – you can sign up for free here. Next, register for the campaign on the Kyujitsu Metro Hodai website before April 30. You’ll have to register your Pasmo IC card on the site and pay a one-time ¥2,000 fee by credit card to qualify for the deal.

Once you’ve done that, you can start earning points for every Metro trip on weekends and holidays in May. Note that the trips aren’t discounted – you’ll still need to pay the full amount for each one. However, the cost of each trip will be converted into loyalty points and added to your Metpo account on July 11. You’ll get 10 points for every ¥10 spent, so every little bit adds up. After that, you can charge your Pasmo balance with these points and use them for train trips or to pay in stores.

We warned you it was a little convoluted. But if you’ve got a lot of trips planned around Tokyo for Golden Week, this deal could be the bargain you need.

For more information about Kyujitsu Metro Hodai, see the website.

