Bridges in Shinagawa are lighting up for a month to support Ukraine

See 13 bridges in Shinagawa ward turn blue and yellow every evening until April 30

Shinagawa is standing in solidarity with the people of Ukraine by lighting up 13 bridges around the ward every evening until Saturday April 30. The bridges will be illuminated with blue and yellow lights – the colours of the Ukrainian flag – from sunset to 10pm.

Photo: Shinagawa Ward Tennozu South Canal Isle Bridge

Along with the light-up, the ward has set up a donation box with the Japanese Red Cross Society. You’ll find it on the third floor of the Shinagawa Ward Office building. The box will be open for emergency fund donations on weekdays until Thursday April 28 from 9am to 5pm. For more information, visit here (Japanese only).

Photo: Shinagawa Ward Ontake Bridge over the Meguro River

These are the bridges in Shinagawa lighting up for Ukraine:

New Shinagawa Bridge (over Meguro River)

Shinagawa Bridge

Egawa Bridge

Yotsu Bridge

Mitake Bridge

Morinaga Bridge

Koseki Bridge

Suzukake Pedestrian Bridge

Yamamoto Bridge

Fureai K-shaped Bridge

Kamome Bridge (over Keihin Canal)

Katsushima Bridge

Isle Bridge (over Tennozu Minami Canal)

For more ways you can help Ukraine from Japan, visit here. To help other global causes from Japan, visit here.

