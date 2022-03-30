Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
SubscribeSearch
Suzukake Pedestrian Bridge over the Meguro River
Photo: Shinagawa WardSuzukake Pedestrian Bridge over the Meguro River

Bridges in Shinagawa are lighting up for a month to support Ukraine

See 13 bridges in Shinagawa ward turn blue and yellow every evening until April 30

Kaila Imada
Written by
Kaila Imada
Advertising

Shinagawa is standing in solidarity with the people of Ukraine by lighting up 13 bridges around the ward every evening until Saturday April 30. The bridges will be illuminated with blue and yellow lights – the colours of the Ukrainian flag – from sunset to 10pm.  

Tennozu South Canal Isle Bridge
Photo: Shinagawa WardTennozu South Canal Isle Bridge

Along with the light-up, the ward has set up a donation box with the Japanese Red Cross Society. You’ll find it on the third floor of the Shinagawa Ward Office building. The box will be open for emergency fund donations on weekdays until Thursday April 28 from 9am to 5pm. For more information, visit here (Japanese only). 

Ontake Bridge over the Meguro River
Photo: Shinagawa WardOntake Bridge over the Meguro River

These are the bridges in Shinagawa lighting up for Ukraine: 

  • New Shinagawa Bridge (over Meguro River)
  • Shinagawa Bridge
  • Egawa Bridge
  • Yotsu Bridge
  • Mitake Bridge
  • Morinaga Bridge
  • Koseki Bridge
  • Suzukake Pedestrian Bridge
  • Yamamoto Bridge
  • Fureai K-shaped Bridge
  • Kamome Bridge (over Keihin Canal)
  • Katsushima Bridge
  • Isle Bridge (over Tennozu Minami Canal)

For more ways you can help Ukraine from Japan, visit here. To help other global causes from Japan, visit here

More from Time Out Tokyo

Survey: tell us what living in Tokyo is really like for you

​​Den in Tokyo is the Best Restaurant in Asia for 2022

How to make Japan’s famous soufflé cheesecake at home

The iconic Nakagin Capsule Tower has its issues – still we're sad to see it demolished

These Tokyo train stations are getting a Harry Potter transformation

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising
    Time Out

    About us

    Time Out Tokyo

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.