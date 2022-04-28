Government panel members say Japan should gradually reopen to tourists

Advisers to the Japanese government are calling for the country to resume letting tourists in

At a meeting on Wednesday April 27, a handful of government advisers called for Japan to create a roadmap for reopening to foreign tourists, Kyodo News reports. While Japan has recently eased its border restrictions for business travellers, technical interns and students, the country continues to remain off-limits for international holidaymakers.

According to Kyodo News, members of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy are now urging the government to further relax its daily entry cap on foreign arrivals and other border restrictions if the current policies prove to be less effective in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Though economic revitalisation minister Daishiro Yamagiwa maintains that the timeline for easing restrictions should be considered carefully, a number of officials suggested that the government should provide a set criteria for further easing its travel ban. This way, overseas tourists who want to visit Japan will have a better idea of how to plan their trip.

