Tokyo
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
SubscribeSearch
Haneda Airport
Photo: Markus Winkler/UnsplashAn undated stock photo of Haneda Airport

Japan will allow in up to 10,000 people per day

From April 10, the government will raise the cap on overseas arrivals to 10,000 people per day from the current 7,000 limit

Kaila Imada
Written by
Kaila Imada
Advertising

Japan’s border restrictions are continuing to ease as the government looks to raise the entry cap once again for people coming into the country. According to Kyodo News, the current daily cap on overseas arrivals of 7,000 people per day will be extended to 10,000 people starting April 10.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the government will continue to relax border control measures in stages after reviewing the Covid-19 infection situation in Japan and looking at border measures implemented in other countries. 

Border restrictions have been gradually relaxed since the beginning of March, however foreign tourists are still not allowed into the country. For now, the daily cap on arrivals only applies to Japanese nationals, permanent residents, business travellers and students. 

As new Covid-19 infections continue to decline across Japan, we can expect more changes to come in the near future.

For more details on Japan’s current border restrictions, visit here.

This article was originally published on March 16 and updated on April 1.

More news

Survey: tell us what living in Tokyo is really like for you

5 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix in April 2022

Bridges in Shinagawa are lighting up for a month to support Ukraine

The massive snow corridor at Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route is opening in spring

How to make Japan’s famous soufflé cheesecake at home

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising
    Time Out

    About us

    Time Out Tokyo

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.