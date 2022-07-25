These days, one of the most important travel documents to have on hand is your Covid-19 vaccine passport. If you don’t already have the digital version on your smartphone, you’ll now be able to print a hard copy at your local convenience store.

As reported by The Japan Times, residents in Japan who have had at least two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine can print out their vaccine passports from selected convenience stores and supermarkets by using their My Number Card from Tuesday July 26.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare will launch the service at more than 1,000 convenience stores and supermarkets nationwide. There are plans to expand the list. You can check the full list of locations here.

To print out your vaccine passport, you’ll need to use the multifunction copy machine at the convenience store or supermarket. You’ll also need to bring your My Number Card and there will be a charge of ¥120. The service is available from 6.30am to 11pm daily including weekends and holidays. For step-by-step instructions on how to print your vaccine passport, see here (in Japanese only).

The Japanese government is issuing vaccine passports for those who have received a minimum of two doses of the following approved Covid-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech and Novavax. A single shot of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is also accepted.

Two versions of the vaccine passport are available for print: one for use within Japan and another for international travel. To receive the vaccine passport for overseas travel, you must first receive your vaccine certificate issued by your local municipality or through the Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate app.

