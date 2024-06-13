In-N-Out Burger is opening a one-day pop-up in Tokyo this weekend

Tokyo burger fans are in for a treat, as American burger chain In-N-Out is opening a one-day pop-up on June 15

California-born burger chain In-N-Out is known for hosting elusive pop-ups in Tokyo, serving up selected items from its famous menu for just one day. Similar to last year’s pop-up, this weekend’s event was announced over a sponsored social media post from In-N-Out’s Facebook account.

Screenshot: In-N-Out Burger Facebook

The burger pop-up will take place this Saturday June 15 from 10am to 4pm at waterside restaurant Ride Tennozu on Tennozu Isle (Tennozu Central Tower Canal Garden 1F, 2-2-24 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa).

No other information was given about the event, but for reference, last year's pop-up offered just three burgers: classic double double, protein-style burger (the basic burger san-buns), and the ‘animal-style burger', which is one of the chain's famous off-menu items featuring meat patties fried with mustard, pickles, grilled onions and extra thousand island sauce.

We'll update this blog when more information is available.

More from Time Out Tokyo

JR East is releasing a mobile Suica for tourists in Spring 2025

Kyoto now has express buses going direct to top tourist attractions

Another barricade has been installed near Mt Fuji to prevent unruly tourist behaviour

Shibuya moves to ban public drinking on streets after dark

Mint chocolate is trending in Tokyo right now

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.