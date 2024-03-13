Kyoto considers launching express buses servicing top tourist attractions

The new transport service would help ease traffic congestion for tourists and local residents

Ever since Japan reopened to the world after the pandemic, the country has seen a massive resurgence of tourists, especially in popular cities like Tokyo and Kyoto. Kyoto in particular seems to be struggling with the recent influx of visitors. There’s been major crowding on public transport, and the city’s local buses are hit the hardest.

Kyoto’s train network is not as extensive as that in Tokyo, so buses are an integral part of getting around the city for locals and visitors alike. As reported by The Japan Times, the Unesco World Heritage Site is now considering establishing express bus lines to take tourists to popular temples and sightseeing attractions directly from Kyoto Station. Adding these express buses would hopefully help reduce crowding and ease the stress of locals who depend on city buses for their daily commutes.

Photo: Richie Chan/Dreamstime The Gion neighbourhood in Kyoto

If all goes according to plan, the city will be implementing the express buses by June, with a set fare of ¥500 for adults and ¥250 for children. Destinations would include popular sights such as Kiyomizu-dera Temple and the Gion district.

Additionally, the local government is looking at including these new sightseeing express buses in its ¥1,100 single-day transport pass, which currently allows for rides on Kyoto's subway and buses.

