Japan may scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 test requirement for travellers

If approved, the ease in restriction applies to vaccinated travellers and could take effect in a few weeks

While Japan is still not fully open to the world, the country has continued to ease its strict border restrictions. As reported by Nikkei Asia, the government is now considering ending the 72-hour pre-arrival Covid-19 test requirement for inbound travellers who have been fully vaccinated.

According to the report, some countries have now cut back on testing, making it difficult for people to take a pre-travel PCR test. Currently, anyone coming into Japan must show a negative test certificate taken at the most 72 hours before departure. Unlike some countries that allow people to enter with a negative antigen test, Japan only accepts certain types of test including the costly PCR method.

Once a final decision is made, the removal of the test requirement could come into effect in a few weeks. At the same time, the government is also considering raising the daily cap of arrivals from the current 20,000 per day.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

