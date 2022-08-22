Yakiniku Like is offering a seven-hour all-you-can-eat barbecue for ¥1,980

Barbecue chain Yakiniku Like is known for its affordable grill-it-yourself yakiniku. The cheapest set meal only costs ¥790, and it even comes with a bowl of rice, soup, kimchi, onions and a wide selection of condiments. Yakiniku Like is also one of the best places for solo diners to grab a quick and easy barbecue meal, as yakiniku is usually offered for groups.

Photo: Dining Innovation Ltd.

If you think you have a huge, bottomless stomach, here’s a piece of good news for you. Yakiniku Like is now offering a seven-hour all-you-can-eat deal at selected locations nationwide, including six in Tokyo. Yes, you read that right: seven hours of unlimited grilled meat including beef and pork.

The all-you-can-eat Megaho set goes for just ¥1,980. You can enjoy everything from the existing Mega-mori set (¥1,700), which includes 450 grams of beef short ribs, pork belly and horumon (offal). It’s definitely worth the ¥280 upgrade, since you can order unlimited amounts of the aforementioned meat, as well as rice, soup and kimchi. You can stay as long as you like and eat as much as you want between 11am and 6pm. This means you eat for seven hours non-stop if you come in at the promotion starting time.

This limited-time offer is only available on weekdays, except at the Kokuritsu outlet, where the promotion is offered on weekends, too. There’s also a limit of six customers per day, so we recommend going earlier to snag this unbelievably good deal.

Here is the list of participating outlets within Tokyo: Shinjuku West Exit, Ebisu, Koenji, Akihabara Chuo-dori, Kokuritsu, and Hachioji Narahara.

Check out the Yakiniku Like website for more information.

More news

33,000 kochia bushes are now growing at Hitachi Seaside Park

Japan's biggest ever Sailor Moon exhibition is now running in Tokyo

Over 10,000 food items including Famichiki will see a price hike due to weak yen

Toyosu is getting an Ibiza-inspired seaside resort with outdoor barbecue and dining hall

Study shows Japan generated over 369 million disposable coffee cups in 2020

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.