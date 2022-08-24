Japan may soon reopen to independent tourists – with one condition

Eager to visit Japan as an independent tourist? You may be able to do so as early as next month

In this (post) pandemic world, Japan is the only G7 nation that has yet to reopen fully for tourism. The country started accepting foreign tourists in June, provided that they enter the country as part of a guided group tour. Unfortunately, this has proven to be unpopular, as NHK reports that less than 8,000 overseas tourists visited Japan in July.

But this is about to change. According to the same NHK report, the government is considering allowing independent tourists from overseas to enter the country for tourism purposes. You don't have sign up for a group tour, but there's still one condition. You have to arrange your visit through a travel agency which will manage your itinerary in Japan. If approved, this new measure could start as early as September.

While this may not be the reopening news most people have hoped for, it’s still an easing of Japan’s strict border restrictions. Earlier today, Japan has confirmed it will no longer require pre-arrival PCR test from travellers who have been fully vaccinated (booster dose included).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

