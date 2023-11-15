JR Yamanote Line will be partially suspended on November 18-19

This will affect your travel between Osaki, Shibuya, Shinjuku and Ikebukuro stations over the weekend

Tokyo's public transport system is top class, and there’s rarely a time when you’ll be inconvenienced by the city’s super-punctual trains. However, you might want to make note of this upcoming train interruption amid the never-ending construction surrounding Shibuya Station.

One of Tokyo’s main train lines, the JR Yamanote Line has scheduled all-day service suspensions between certain stations on Saturday November 18 and Sunday November 19. The reason for this suspension is for improvement work at Shibuya Station, where the tracks and platforms will be elevated for easier and more streamlined use.

Photo: Time Out Tokyo

On Saturday November 18, operations will be suspended between Osaki and Ikebukuro stations (going clockwise). Since JR Yamanote is a loop line, you can still travel between these stations in the opposite direction (anti-clockwise), but that will be a much longer journey.

On Sunday November 19, operations will be halted going the other way between Ikebukuro and Osaki stations (counter-clockwise). As mentioned above, you can still reach these stations by going in the opposite direction (clockwise), but note that the journey takes longer.

If you’re planning on travelling around the city, you’ll want to find alternative routes as this will affect the following stations between Osaki and Ikebukuro Stations: Gotanda, Meguro, Ebisu, Shibuya, Harajuku, Yoyogi, Shinjuku, Shin-Okubo, Takadanobaba and Mejiro stations.

While trains will still run between the remaining stations on the Yamanote line, JR has noted that there will be significantly fewer trains. Additionally, the rapid service on the Keihin-Tohoku line will be cancelled (local trains will operate as usual). To help with the congestion, more trains will be servicing the Saikyo and Rinkai line between Shin-Kiba, Osaki and Akabane stations instead.

For the latest train status updates, visit the website.

