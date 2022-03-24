Kanto's largest tulip festival has 550,000 blooms – and it’s near Tokyo

Spring is finally here and Tokyo’s cherry blossoms have started to bloom. However, sakura are not the only spring flowers that turn people on the streets into Instagram-photographers. Another floral highlight at this time of year are tulips, with the Kanto region’s largest fields found in Tokyo’s neighbouring Chiba prefecture.

Photo: Sakura city

The annual Sakura Tulip Festa at Sakura City’s Sakura Furusato Square kicks off on March 26. You can look forward to 550,000 flowers of 80 different tulip varieties, complete with a Dutch-style windmill for that perfect photo. There will also be street organ performances every Saturday and Sunday at 10am, 11am, 2pm and 3pm.

Photo: Sakura city

If you’d like to grow your own tulips at home, make a beeline for the designated field to pick your favourite flowers. You’ll have to dig out the entire plant with its bulb, so make sure to wear some sturdy shoes that can handle getting muddy. Ten tulip plants cost just ¥500.

Photo: Sakura city

It’s easy to spend an entire day here as the festival features food trucks and stalls run by local restaurants. Plus, you can also go on a sightseeing cruise across the adjacent Lake Inbanuma, from where you can enjoy panoramic views of the festival grounds. The boat ride takes about 40 minutes and runs eight times a day on Saturdays and Sundays. The boat departs at 9.30am, 10am, 10.50am, 11.20am, 12.40pm, 1.10pm, 2pm and 2.30pm. A ticket to ride will set you back ¥1,000 (children ¥500).

The Sakura Tulip Festa takes place from March 26 to April 17. Entry is free. For more information, check the event website.

