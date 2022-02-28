Legoland Japan is getting the world’s first Lego Water Maze this summer

Legoland Japan Resort in Nagoya is celebrating its fifth anniversary in April this year, and the family-friendly theme park is getting an upgrade with new attractions. Starting this spring, it’ll be hosting the first ever Legoland Games and opening the new Rainbow Design Studio. But come summertime, Legoland will have an all new water park that’s exclusive for the season, composed of six different areas.

Photo: Legoland Japan

The 2,400-square-metre Water Maze is a world first for a Lego theme park. Unlike other Legoland water parks, this one is a maze, as its name suggests, so you’ll have to hunt around to find the path into the next area. Details of all six zones haven’t been released yet, but here’s what we know so far. There’ll be a 2.3m-tall blue dragon statue made from around 300,000 Lego blocks, and a 15m waterfall you can shower under. There are a total of 19 water cannons and five water slides placed around the water park to play with, too.

Don’t worry – the existing Splash Pad, where children can enjoy small water slides and bathe in sprinklers, isn’t going anywhere. The Water Maze is open to all park ticket holders and will only be around from sometime in June until September 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by レゴランド・ジャパン・リゾート (@legolandjapanresort)

Can’t wait for summer? Legoland Japan will also be getting the Rainbow Design Studio, a facility where children participate in workshops and put their creativity to the test with Lego Dots arts and craft sets on March 18. One of the new workshops will focus on creating braille out of Lego blocks to give kids an opportunity to learn about braille in a fun and creative way.

Starting in spring, the park will host seasonal Legoland Games, scattering challenges and puzzles throughout the entire park. It’s open for both children and adults and costs an additional ¥1,200 (children ¥500) on top of your entry ticket price to participate. The first Legoland Games will run from March 18 to May 8.

Visit the Legoland Japan Resort website for more information.

More news

How you can help Ukraine from Japan

Hakuba has a new glamping site with igloo tents and private saunas

Starbucks releases a second Japan-only cherry blossom collection for 2022

The pandemic has changed the Tokyo Disneyland experience – here are the new rules

Kodo Nishimura wrote ‘This Monk Wears Heels’ to inspire self-love and self-acceptance



Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.