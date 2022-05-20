Yoyogi Park is expanding to include food and sport facilities

The new urban green space extension of the park is slated to open in 2024

Renovations are now underway for the updated version of Yoyogi Park set for completion in 2024. On May 9, demolition began for the expansion of Yoyogi Park, which will soon stretch into a 4,000sqm patch of land across from the Yoyogi National Gymnasium and by the JR Yamanote Line. Once some of the old structures have been cleared, construction of new facilities will begin in spring 2023.

Photo: Tokyu Land Corporation

The renovation of Yoyogi Park is part of a wider redevelopment project which also involves renovating Shinjuku’s Meiji Park, right beside the Japan National Stadium. The massive undertaking is a joint project between the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyu Land Corporation and Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, with the goal of creating a better connection between the city and its parks.

Photo: Tokyu Land Corporation

New facilities to be built for Yoyogi Park include a skate park, a jogging track, studios for activities like yoga classes and a food hall. Rather than replace the park’s greenery with concrete, however, the new designs will see more greenery added to the area with elements like vertical gardens, rooftop vegetable gardens and extra trees planted around its perimeter.

