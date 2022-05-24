Akasaka is getting a Harry Potter plaza with a café, magical staircase and more

It’s been non-stop excitement for Potterheads in Tokyo ever since the announcement of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter opening on the old Toshimaen site next year. Following the Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition, Tokyo is now getting ready for the Asian debut of the ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ stage production, with a Japanese cast.

Photo: TBS Harry Potter Café

To celebrate the opening of the play, which will be on at the Akasaka ACT Theater from July 8, a small section of Akasaka near the theatre will be transformed into a Harry Potter-themed plaza.

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22) Wizarding World Gate

This includes the staircase connecting Akasaka Biz Tower to Akasaka ACT Theater, which will get a makeover inspired by the moving staircases of Hogwarts and will be called the Wizarding World Gate for the duration of the promo. Along with a sculpture of the Time-Turner, which appeared in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’, the passageway will be decorated with 42 portraits of famous witches and wizards.

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

More immersive pop-ups are around the corner, with the opening of a Harry Potter Café where you can treat yourself to Insta-worthy refreshments inspired by the beloved franchise. Want an interactive wand or Hogwarts house robe to add to your Harry Potter collection? You won’t need to go all the way to Universal Studios Japan for it, as Akasaka’s upcoming Wizarding World Street (that little path near Aoyama Flower Market) will be home to a Harry Potter Mahodokoro shop where you can buy all sorts of memorabilia related to the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises.

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

A set of preview shows for ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ will run from June 16 to July 7 before the stage production officially opens to the public on July 8. The Harry Potter Mahodokoro shop, Harry Potter café, Wizarding World Gate and Wizarding World Street will be unveiled on June 16. An end date for the Harry Potter pop-ups have yet to be announced.

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22) Wizarding World Street

Akasaka isn’t the only spot getting a magical makeover – two Tokyo train stations are also joining the Wizarding World in 2023.

