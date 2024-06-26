Line Friends Square Shibuya opens with Takashi Murakami and Min Hee-jin

Ever since the Line Friends store in Harajuku closed in 2022, we’ve been wondering when the adorable store would return to Tokyo. Well, the wait is finally over as the brand new Line Friends Square Shibuya store opens today, and it’s bigger and better than its predecessor.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

To officiate the grand opening of the new store in Shibuya, renowned Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami and Min Hee-jin, CEO of NewJeans’ label Ador, made an appearance together before the doors opened to the public.

Photo: Shota Nagao

For this momentous occasion, the store is hosting a special NewJeans Supernatural Pop-up until July 15, where you can pick up fun merchandise created in collaboration with the superstar K-pop group. Along with the official NewJeans Line merchandise, there's also a special collaboration with Takashi Murakami, whose art is featured in the music video for the group's hit single, ‘Right Now’. The art collab includes plush dolls and collectibles featuring the five NewJeans girls stylised by Murakami. Here you'll even find products inspired by the artist’s iconic smiley flower.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

There’s more. The pop-up also carries the NewJeans apparel collection designed by streetwear guru Hiroshi Fujiwara. This series of T-shirts, baseball caps and bandanas can only be purchased in Japan.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

The massive Line Friends Square Shibuya store comprises three floors. Upon entry you’ll see the Line Friends permanent collections including the ever-popular BT21 collab designed by BTS.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

The second floor is dedicated to the pop-up store with all the NewJeans merchandise, plus special sections featuring other popular characters like Joguman and Truz, the official mascots of K-pop boy group Treasure.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

The basement, however, is the DX Square area, currently showcasing the NewJeans x Takashi Murakami collab. There’s also a special immersive media zone, where you can watch NewJeans music videos and special video messages from the girls.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

For more on the Line Friends Square Shibuya store, visit the website.

