This summer could be Japan's hottest yet

We have only made it to mid-June, but Japan has already recorded its first ‘extremely hot’ day of the year. As reported by The Japan Times, on Wednesday June 12, the temperature soared to a scorching 35 degrees Celsius in Fukushima prefecture.

Fukushima wasn’t the only place in the country that saw warmer-than-usual temperatures last Wednesday. We here in Tokyo also sweated through what are for June blazing hot conditions, with the Japan Meteorological Agency recording temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius in certain parts of the capital.

With the high temperature in Fukushima, June 12 made for the first time in six years that Japan experienced its first extremely hot day, defined as days with temperatures above 35 C, of the year in mid-June. Scorching heat is looking to be the norm for the next few months, as Japan is likely to go through another sweltering hot summer following last year’s. Summer 2023 was the hottest summer in Japan on record, and this year’s average centigrade is expected to rise, with the possibility of high temperatures matching those of last year.

While the heat itself can be hard to bear, the humidity in Japan can make high temperatures feel even worse. To prepare yourselves for the impending summer, it’s a good idea to check your air conditioners and avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary. Thankfully, there are many indoor activities you can still enjoy in Tokyo, as well as a lot of nifty Japanese products to help you stay cool and collected over the summer.

Meanwhile, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the temperature as this Friday (June 21) officially marks the first day of summer.

