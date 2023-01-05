Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama pop-up store opens in Harajuku for a limited time

The store has collaboration handbags, shoes and many more items displayed like artwork at a museum

Last month Louis Vuitton covered Tokyo with pumpkin installations and AR experiences to promote its second collaboration with Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama. Popular landmarks like Shibuya Scramble Crossing and Tokyo Tower were decked out with her signature dotted artwork, but now you’ll get to see actual products from the collaboration at Louis Vuitton’s new pop-up shop in Harajuku until January 22 2023.

画像提供：ルイ･ヴィトン ジャパン株式会社 ⒸLOUIS VUITTON

The exterior of the Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama pop-up looks like an artwork itself, covered in yellow dots of all sizes. The interior, on the other hand, features mirror balls, a silver logo of the brand and a massive statue of Yayoi Kusama herself.

画像提供：ルイ･ヴィトン ジャパン株式会社 「カプシーヌ BB」108万9,000円（税込み予定価格）ⒸLOUIS VUITTON

The lineup includes ready-to-wear garments, shoes, leather goods, accessories and fragrances. You’ll find the brand’s classic NéoNoé BB bucket bag in a bright red colour with white dots all over it, as well as the Capucines BB handbag crafted with Taurillon leather with the same dot motif on the handle and logo.

The shop is located just outside Harajuku and Meiji-Jingumae stations (6-35-6 Jingumae, Shibuya) and will be open from 11am to 8pm daily. While reservations are not necessary, expect queues on weekends. Visit the Louis Vuitton website for more information.

