Starbucks Japan releases a super kawaii collection for the Year of the Rabbit

Get rabbit mugs and glasses in this adorable drinkware collection to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in 2023

Not content with just celebrating traditional Japanese culture in Kyoto, Starbucks Japan has also announced it will be releasing a special range of merchandise to mark the zodiac Year of the Rabbit in 2023.

Photo: Starbucks Japan Whipped cream rabbit mug

As you would expect, this collection features a lot of cute rabbit images. You’ll find the furry creature on mugs and cup lids, and even in the form of a small purse pouch with rabbit ears. There are also some mugs inspired by daruma dolls, which are said to bring good luck, plus a bottle and mug featuring wintery scenes of Japan.

Here’s a breakdown of all the items and how much they cost:

Whipped cream rabbit mug (¥3,100)

Latte rabbit mug (¥2,200)

Heat resistant rabbit glass (¥2,600)

Whipped cream daruma rabbit mug (¥2,050)

Latte daruma rabbit mug (¥2,050)

Mocha daruma rabbit mug (¥2,050)

Pouch (¥2,400)

New Year rabbit canister (¥3,000)

Been There Series bottle (¥4,840)

Been There Series mug (¥1,980)

The Year of the Rabbit collection will be available from Monday December 26, both in Starbucks stores across Japan and online.

