Mt Fuji is getting a brand new fireworks festival this year

Amusement park Grinpa in Shizuoka prefecture is hosting what it claims is Japan’s highest altitude fireworks display this winter. The park, which is associated with Fuji-Q Highland, sits at the southern foot of Mt Fuji, and has plenty of kid-friendly attractions.

Photo: 富士山花火2021

This winter, the park is holding the very first Mt Fuji Fireworks Festival on December 18. The display will have around 5,000 fireworks, and will run from 4.30pm to 6pm. The extravaganza will be produced by Ikebun, one of Japan’s leading fireworks companies.

Photo: 富士山花火2021 An undated photo of a previous fireworks display by Ikebun

Unlike at most festivals in Japan, the fireworks here will launch from a point closer to (but still a safe distance from) the audience, giving you an opportunity to see them spark up close. Better still, the hilly terrain means the fireworks can be positioned so that the colourful explosions are at head height – no more straining your neck to get the best view.

Photo: 富士山花火2021 An undated photo of a previous fireworks display by Ikebun

Of course, the colourful show won’t be the only drawcard here. As the name implies, the fireworks display will feature a spectacular view of Japan’s iconic Mt Fuji in the background. The capacity is limited to 4,500 people and the seating is set up for proper social distancing. If you’d rather stay warmer, there will also be a drive-in area where you can watch the show without leaving your vehicle.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but keep an eye out for any updates on the Mt Fuji Fireworks Festival website.

