The biggest fireworks festival in Kyushu is back after being cancelled last year and delayed this year due to Covid-19

The largest fireworks festival in Kyushu is finally returning after a long hiatus. Kyushu Ichi Fireworks Festival, hosted at Huis Ten Bosch, was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it’s back and bigger than ever on November 20. Although it’s usually held in September, this year’s event was delayed until autumn due to the state of emergency.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

The 90-minute firework show this year has been produced by award winning pyrotechnicians like Marugoh from Yamanashi prefecture and Yamazaki Enka from Ibaraki prefecture, as well as companies from overseas including Canada GFA Pyro and SLK Fireworks. There will be around 10,000 colourful fireworks shot up in the air every 30 minutes, and the grand finale in the final five minutes will feature a whopping 5,000 fireworks.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

The fireworks are visible from all around the park, but there are special spots offering the best views. You can get front-row seats at the Rotterdam venue (from ¥1,000), the Watermark Hotel (from ¥2,000), Domtoren tower (from ¥8,000) and even on a dedicated cruise ship in the harbour (¥3,600; ¥1,800 for children). The first batch of tickets sold out right away, but thankfully, additional tickets for these venues are going on sale at 12noon today (November 1) via the website, and a few tickets at the Rotterdam venue will be available on the day of the show.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

Not to worry if you miss out on snagging some tickets. You can still get a view of these spectacular fireworks from anywhere in the theme park including Flower Road surrounded by Dutch-style windmills, the illumination-filled Art Garden, Christmastown, Amsterdam Square and more.

Check out Kyushu Ichi Fireworks Festival’s website for more information.

More news

Japan to provide all residents with Covid-19 booster shots

Swap your old clothes for discount coupons at Uniqlo Japan

Ashikaga Flower Park has five million flower-shaped lights on display until February 2022

Tokyo Disneyland is extending opening hours and bringing back the nighttime parade

Tokyo Station opened a food truck park offering vegan and eco-friendly food

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.