Harry Potter-themed Christmas illuminations are up in Marunouchi – and they’re free

Ring in the holidays at Marunouchi Bright Christmas and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film

As soon as the calendar switches to November, Tokyo is blanketed with brilliant illuminations and light displays in all corners of the city. With a more magical atmosphere, the Marunouchi Bright Christmas illuminations stand out from the rest. This year, the annual light-up in the Marunouchi neighbourhood is celebrating all things Harry Potter to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the very first feature film ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

It’s hard to believe that 20 years have already gone by, but this magical event feels like a walk down memory lane for Potter fans. On display until Christmas day, you’ll be able to catch the 9m-tall Tree of Hogwarts Magic on the first floor of the Marunouchi Building, which comes to life with a light show every ten minutes after 5pm. Around the tree there will also be a 3D hologram display projecting magical creatures you may recognise from the films.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Head outside Tokyo Torch Park and be wowed by the 30m-tall Tree of Owl Post made from strings of brilliant Christmas lights. The tree lights up from 3pm onwards with bright owls interspersed between all the glittering lights.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Take a stroll around the Marunouchi area and you'll also come across a couple more Potterverse Christmas trees, including the Tree of Hogwarts Letters at Marunouchi Brick Square. It’s inspired by the movie scene where Harry receives his flurry of acceptance letters into Hogwarts.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Also part of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, don’t miss out on the Tree of Fantastic Beasts, displayed on the first floor of Marunouchi Oazo building. The tree looks as if it’s been cut out of the pages of the Fantastic Beasts book. It features some of the peculiar creatures from the famed magical textbook.

Photo: Warner Bros Wizarding World/Twitter

Shopping for Christmas gifts? You'll want to check out the limited edition merchandise offered at select stores around Marunouchi as well as the Harry Potter pop-up shop. A number of cafés, restaurants and shops in the area will also be offering special Potter-themed food, drinks and merch, including Tully’s Coffee.

Marunouchi Bright Christmas: Harry Potter is completely free to visit. It's currently running until Saturday December 25. For more details, visit the website.

