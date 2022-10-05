[title]
Tokyoites can’t seem to get enough of Muji’s clean, functional designs, ready-to-eat food and beautiful stationery. To make shopping for these daily essentials even easier, Muji has just opened a new concept store in Tokyo known as Muji 500.
The new store stocks an overwhelming selection of Muji items that cost just ¥500 or less. It’s also convenient for people on-the-go as it’s located right inside the JR ticketing gates at Mitaka Station in the Atré Vie Mitaka shopping centre.
Opened just recently, Muji 500 offers a whopping 2,000 items with a price tag of ¥500 or less, including cleaning supplies, food and snacks, stationery, kitchen utensils, socks, towels, toiletries and even toilet paper.
Aside from Muji’s usual ready-to-eat snacks and meals, the shop also sells some basic cooking ingredients like canned tomatoes.
There’s even a generous selection of tableware including Muji’s chic ceramic plates and bowls.
Of course, it wouldn’t be the full Muji experience without a colourful array of pens and handy stationery.
Overall, the store stocks roughly 3,000 items. However, there's a small selection of goods priced over ¥500, including some storage options, thermalware, underwear and skincare items. Additionally, the store also has a water refill station where you can bring your empty water bottles to fill up for free.
Following the opening of the Mitaka location, Muji has plans to open 30 more Muji 500 stores in central Tokyo by the end of February 2023. Muji will also be looking into developing new daily essentials that can be purchased for ¥500 or less.
Muji 500 is open daily from 10am to 9pm. You can find more information here.
