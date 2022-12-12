The best times to visit Tokyo in 2023 – according to your interests

Looking to catch cherry blossoms or the summer festivals in Tokyo? This rough guide will help you plan your 2023 trip

Tokyo 2023 is looking very promising, especially with a slate of new openings and events set for the city next year. But when is the best time to visit Tokyo, you ask? Well, that depends on what it is you’re looking for in this dynamic city.

Here we have outlined some of the best times to visit Tokyo based on the city’s key events. But here’s the disclaimer: these flagship events in Japan have yet to announce their dates for 2023, and seasonal specials like the cherry blossoms and autumn leaves are notoriously hard to predict since they are solely dependent on the climate and weather patterns.

So this is just a rough guide on possible timeframes based on how these events had unfolded in the last few years. The point of this is to give you a rough idea of when to take that trip to Tokyo if you’re interested in catching these landmark events.

Photo: Picture cells/Shutterstock Sakura season at Ueno Park

Cherry blossoms

Ah, possibly the most crowded time to be visiting Tokyo, but it’s perfectly understandable: who could resist the lure of the cherry blossoms? While it’s hard to forecast the exact time to catch the pink flowers at their peak bloom – it’s all dependent on the weather and temperature – the cherry trees in Tokyo have been blooming early over the past few years.

Based on the annual patterns we’ve seen so far, it’s safe to deduce that cherry blossoms will start appearing in Tokyo sometime in the last two weeks of March. Peak bloom, however, could happen sometime in the last week or March or the first week of April. Do note that this is all speculative; we’ll update you once the forecast is announced, possibly sometime in late January 2023.

If you’re coming to Tokyo in late February or early March, you might want to look out for the winter cherry blossoms instead. This cold-weather variety, known as the kawazu-zakura, may not be as common in Tokyo as its springtime counterpart, but you can easily find them at some of the most popular parks in the city. These darker pink blooms also tend to last longer, usually about a month.

Photo: Nakano Bon Odori Festival Nakano Bon Odori Festival

Summer festivals

Honestly speaking, summer in Tokyo can get really uncomfortable. The weather is unbearably hot while the air is humid and muggy. But this is the time when the streets of Tokyo come alive with evening and night festivals.

Bon Odori festival, where people gather in their breezy yukata and dance in formation, usually happens around the Obon holidays in August. For next year, Obon falls on August 13 to August 15 2023. So you can expect the Bon Odori festivals to take place a few weeks before and after that.

Other noteworthy summer street festivals to watch out for include the Awa Odori in Shimokitazawa in mid-August and the Koenji Awa Odori in late August. We’re also hoping that the summer fireworks festivals will make a comeback in Tokyo next year. Yes, fireworks in Japan get their own show in the summer, not on New Year’s Eve.

Photo: Fuji Rock Festival This image is from Fuji Rock Festival in the past

Music festivals

Two of the top music festivals in Japan, which take place near Tokyo, have yet to announce their 2023 dates. But based on what we’ve known from previous years, Fuji Rock Festival usually happens in the last weekend of July, with Summer Sonic claiming one of the later weekends in August.

Photo: Structuresxx/Shutterstock The yellow ginkgo trees at Showakinen Park in autumn

Autumn leaves

Again, it’s hard to pinpoint the exact best time to visit Tokyo for autumn leaves. Because, weather. But aim for the second half of November and you’ll have a good chance of seeing the yellow ginkgo leaves and red momiji (Japanese maple) at their most vibrant.

