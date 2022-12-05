Tokyo ranked one of the top ten safest cities in the world for travel in 2023

Expats may have a few gripes about living here, but one thing indisputable about Tokyo is that it's incredibly safe. The city has consistently ranked among the top ten cities in numerous surveys, most recently in one by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP).



Last month, the American insurance company released a list of cities around the world that are considered to be the safest places to visit in 2023. The ranking included 29 cities in total, selected from readily available lists of the world’s most popular destinations from companies like Expedia and American Express.

Survey respondents were then asked to rate the cities on the list that they had visited based on their personal experiences. Finally, BHTP factored in ratings from recent surveys, including the biennial safe-cities index from The Economist.

Here are the top 15:



1. Reykjavik

2. Copenhagen

3. Montreal

4. Amsterdam

5. Seoul

6. Singapore

7. Tokyo

8. Berlin

9. London

10. Sydney

11. Barcelona

12. Honolulu

13. Rome

14. Dubai

15. Paris

BHTP noted that the perceptions survey respondents had of each city varied greatly depending on their age, gender and income. According to the firm, female travellers rated Tokyo at No 1 in terms of safety.



Tokyo's overall position at No 7 may come as a surprise to some, seeing as it was among the top three in the same survey last year. Now that the government has reopened borders to independent tourists and resumed visa-free travel, however, Tokyo has a chance to redeem itself for next year’s survey.

Want to know what Japan has to offer beyond its famously low crime rates? Here are 11 more reasons to book your tickets here now.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

Tokyo ranked in the bottom ten cities for expats to live in 2022

Enjoy up to ¥700 discount on movie tickets at cinemas across Japan

This teamLab exhibition in an abandoned bathhouse in Kyushu is also a spa retreat

The only two Moomin cafés in Tokyo are closing on December 25

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.