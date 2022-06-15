Naked’s digital art restaurant will have you put on a VR headset for your dinner

Tree by Naked in Yoyogi also serves a vegan lunch course with projection mapping and digital art

Japanese art collective Naked is known for bringing large-scale projection mapping to famous temples and castles around Japan. Naked also has its own restaurant in Yoyogi, serving an elaborate course dinner with drink pairings that incorporates virtual reality, light displays, music and projections. Diners who don’t consume meat or animal by-products can still get in on the wacky dining experience with the restaurant’s vegan lunch set.

Photo: Naked, Inc.

The vegan menu costs ¥8,800 per person, which is significantly cheaper than the ¥33,000 dinner course. For this you'll be seated at a round table, surrounded by a projection mapping display of lush greenery and waterfalls.

Photo: Naked, Inc.

Lunch is served in two courses featuring a total of 11 vegan dishes. The first platter of savoury items include tomato jelly with Awajishima onion, fresh spring rolls, falafel, organic pasta with soy meat, and more. On the side are three sauces: housemade guava dressing, organic soy milk and organic virgin olive oil.

Photo: Naked, Inc.

The second plate consists of four desserts: pistachio tofu, Kumamoto citrus compote, a hojicha pain d'épices (spiced cake), and a bright red raspberry and red pepper sorbet. Keep an eye on your plate – as you start to eat, you’ll see digital plants and flowers begin to grow out of your plate.

Photo: Naked, Inc.

The dinner course, however, is not vegan, but a seven-course meal with drink pairings. The experience is even more OTT as it comes with an animal-head VR headset, which you put on to follow a story that incorporates virtual reality into your meal.

The vegan lunch is limited to eight people at 11.30am on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays. The dinner course, on the other hand, can only seat eight people at 6pm on Friday and Saturday. Reservations must be made at least three days in advance on the restaurant’s website, and requires a minimum of two people to book.

This article was originally published on September 16 2021 and updated on June 15 2022.

