Kids’ tickets are half price at Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea this summer

The 50 percent discount promotion for kids starts at the end of June and runs until August 31

Summer holidays are around the corner. Aside from a cooling dip at Tokyo’s fantastic water parks, a trip to Tokyo Disney Resort is on many a family's to-do lists. So here’s a piece of good news for you parents: Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea are offering half-price tickets for kids this summer.

The Tokyo Disney Resort Kids Summer Fun campaign runs from end-June until August 31. The 50 percent discount applies to one-day passes and timed tickets with entry from 10.30am for children aged 4 to 11 (younger children don’t require a ticket to enter Tokyo Disney Resort).

The one-day pass for kids will now cost ¥2,350-¥2,800 instead of ¥4,700-¥5,600. The timed ticket from 10.30am will be reduced in price from ¥4,400-¥5,300 to ¥2,200-¥2,650. Prices differ depending on the day of the week, so see the calendar for details.

If you’ve already purchased tickets for any of the days within the campaign period, you’ll be able to change them to the discounted Kids Summer Fun Passports online.

The discounted tickets for kids will be available online via Tokyo Disney Resort's reservation system. More details, including how to exchange pre-purchased tickets for the promo price, will be announced later this week on June 16.

