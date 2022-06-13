This spectacular glamping site in Izu overlooks Mt Fuji and Suruga Bay

Over the past two years, glamping has become more and more popular in Japan with a large number of luxurious tents popping up across the country. Along with this recent addition on the coast of Wakayama prefecture, Tenku Terrace in western Izu is another new glamping site vying for your holiday budget.

Photo: Tenku Terrace

Opening on July 1, Tenku Terrace in Numazu is a property of dome-shaped tents set amidst nature high up on a plateau along a precipitous cliff. From there you have splendid views of Suruga Bay and Mt Fuji in the distance.

Photo: Tenku Terrace

Each of the sumptuous tents, which are six metres wide, can accommodate up to four people. There are two sleeping arrangements: a pair of double beds or four single beds. Each tent is outfitted with a fridge, kettle, air-conditioning, AC power outlets, a hair dryer, a hammock chair, and more. Full amenities including towels and toothbrushes are provided as well.

Photo: Tenku Terrace

This is the tents’ best feature – every one of them comes with its own outdoor bath from where you can enjoy Mt Fuji views. The only downside is that toilets and showers are in a separate building.

Photo: Tenku Terrace

If you prefer a dip in an onsen, head over to Tenku Terrace’s neighbouring accommodation Kumo to Kaze to and enjoy its open-air hot spring for free.

Photo: Tenku Terrace

At Tenku Terrace you’ll also find a picturesque alfresco deck with hammocks, deck chairs plus a cosy fireplace. The scenery here is just jaw-dropping.

Photo: Tenku Terrace

Barbeque is served for dinner, with produce and seafood sourced from local farms, such as shrimp, scallops, shellfish, beef steak and more.

Photo: Tenku Terrace

Breakfast, on the other hand, offers ham and cheese sandwiches, bacon and eggs, salad, creamy corn soup, milk and yoghurt.

Photo: Tenku Terrace

Tenku Terrace is surrounded by lush nature and hence there are lots of outdoor adventures to be had. In summer, you can go for a swim, enjoy fishing, or diving at Mihama Cape. Make sure to visit the nearby Blue Cave of Dogashima (pictured above), a natural monument of Japan.

Overnight rates start at ¥35,000 per person, but it gets slightly cheaper if you’re staying in a group of up to four people. The glamping site has started accepting reservations for its pre-opening in June. However, only Japanese meals are served for dinner and breakfast until the end of June.

For more information, see Tenku Terrace’s website.

