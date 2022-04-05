[title]
Odakyu Hotel Hatsuhana in Hakone has been closed since last December for renovation, but it will finally reopen on September 11 2022. This luxurious hotel is located along the Sukumo River, only a 10-minute car or bus ride from Hakone-Yumoto Station. So far, we only have artist’s impressions of the hotel, but that’s enough have us hooked.
There will be 35 sumptuous rooms in total, each equipped with their own private open-air baths.
There will also be two communal baths, and four additional private baths you can rent out. One of the private ones is this jaw-dropping infinity bath on the rooftop with a spectacular view of Mt Yusakayama.
The hotel restaurant will serve modern kaiseki meals blending Western elements with Japanese cuisine. And to celebrate the grand reopening, it’ll offer an exclusive multicourse meal that includes special dishes using autumnal ingredients.
The hotel will also have a relaxation area, gallery shop, lounge, library and even an outdoor terrace that’s open to all guests.
Prices start from ¥43,000 per person depending on the day, and bookings are open via the website now.
