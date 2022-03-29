Den in Tokyo is the Best Restaurant in Asia for 2022

Other familiar names on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list include Florilège, Narisawa, Ode and more

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants has finally brought back its in-person awards ceremony after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Ahead of today’s top 50 announcement, a list of restaurants ranked 51 to 100 were shared last week and included just two Tokyo establishments: L'Effervescence and Sushi Saito. We were hoping that was a good sign for the top 50 list, and we weren’t disappointed.

Photo: Florilège

Covering 12 countries and territories across Asia, this year’s list includes 11 restaurants in Japan. Even better, seven of those are Tokyo restaurants. For the first time in nine years, a restaurant in Japan has taken the top spot. The No 1 spot went to Tokyo’s Den, known for its contemporary Japanese cuisine. Runner up was Sorn from Bangkok, and third place went to Tokyo’s very own Florilège.

Photo: Four Seasons Marunouchi Sézanne

Other Tokyo restaurants returning to the list include Sazenka (11), Ode (13) and Narisawa (15). Newcomers from the capital debuting in the top 50 include Sézanne (17) at Four Seasons Marunouchi and Été (42) from chef Natsuko Shoji, who also won Asia’s Best Female Chef.

Photo: Courtesy of Été Natsuko Shoji

Wondering which other hotspots in Japan made the cut? Here are all the restaurants from around Japan that made it into the top 50:

6. La Cime, Osaka

14. Villa Aida, Wakayama

36. La Maison de La Nature Goh, Fukuoka

43. Cenci, Kyoto

You’ll find the full list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 here.

