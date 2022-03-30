How to make Japan’s famous soufflé cheesecake at home

Bring Japan into your home by making your own version of the famously jiggly Japanese cheesecake

When you think of Japan’s famous desserts, the fluffy, moist and beautifully wobbly soufflé cheesecake often comes to mind. A stark contrast from a typical dense cheesecake, this light and airy dessert is characterised by its pillowy, soufflé-like texture made from folding meringue into the cheesecake batter.

While it might not be possible to fly over to Japan to curb your craving, you can try making the cheesecake at home with this easy-to-follow video tutorial and recipe from veteran pâtissier Masayoshi Ishikawa.

Ishikawa has been sharing via his YouTube channel a selection of dessert recipes including Japanese strawberry sponge cake, mont blanc tart and the super-popular Japanese soufflé pancakes. His soufflé cheesecake video has already garnered over 3.7 million views – plus it has English subs so you don’t have to keep referring to Google Translate.

The recipe yields a very manageable sized cheesecake, and you probably have most of the ingredients at home already. For easy reference, each key step in the video is also time-stamped, so you can revisit any steps you may have missed.

