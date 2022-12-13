Price increase for FamilyMart's Famichiki fried chicken after Christmas

The convenience store’s famous Famichiki fried chicken and other hot food items will be more expensive from December 26

Earlier this year, it was announced that thousands of food items would be hit with a price hike due to Japan’s weak yen and the rising cost of raw ingredients. For the convenience store chain FamilyMart, inflation is mainly affecting its hot food products, including the popular Famichiki fried chicken.

To give you an idea of the new pricing, here's a breakdown of what you'll be paying for some of FamilyMart’s hot food items:

Famichiki: ¥198 to ¥220

Plain Crispy Chicken: ¥160 to ¥178

Habanero Hot Crispy Chicken: ¥160 to ¥178

Spicy Chicken: ¥160 to ¥185

Jumbo Frank: ¥168 to ¥190

Hashed Potato: ¥108 to ¥128

American Corn Dog: ¥118 to ¥138

Tsukune Chicken Skewer: ¥140 to ¥160

Charcoal-grilled chicken thigh: ¥108 to ¥128

Charcoal-grilled chicken tenderloin ¥108 to ¥128

Charcoal-grilled chicken skin: ¥108 to ¥128

The price change will go into effect on Monday December 26. People reacting to the news online have been generally disappointed with the cost increase. However, the decision by FamilyMart to leave prices the same on Christmas Day has gone down well as Christmas is a popular time to eat fried chicken in Japan.

