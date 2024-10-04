Public drinking is now banned in Shibuya every day, all year round

Shibuya is one of Tokyo’s most vibrant nightlife hubs. But it’s also notoriously known for attracting hordes of rowdy revellers during holidays and festivals like Halloween and New Year’s Eve – especially in areas surrounding the world-famous Shibuya Crossing.

Now, officials of this central Tokyo ward have had enough. The authorities had in the last couple of years implemented temporary public drinking bans to crack down on public drinking. Most recently, however, city officials have doubled down by enacting a year-round ban on public drinking to curb littering and alcohol-related disturbances once and for all.

The new measure, which went into effect on October 1, expands upon an existing ban previously limited to areas near Shibuya Station during Halloween and New Year’s Eve celebrations. The ban now prohibits the consumption of alcoholic beverages in several busy and popular spots in central Shibuya from 6pm to 5am every day.

Asahi Shimbun reports that the latest restriction targets a larger area than previous temporary bans. It now includes Shibuya Center Street and Miyashita Park as well as additional districts such as the east side of Shibuya Station and the club district of Maruyamacho on the western side of Rambling Street.

While violators will not be legally penalised, the ban will strengthen patrols and allow private security officers to confiscate drinks from offenders.

