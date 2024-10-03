Nasushiobara is hosting a festival celebrating the city’s food culture

Experience the charm of Nasu in northern Tochigi prefecture at the D’harvest Walk Fest in front of Nasushiobara Station. This new festival offers visitors a chance to explore the city with their appetite: by sampling a variety of local gourmet delicacies at a massive farmers market with over 70 shops, chatting with local producers and chefs, and participating in workshops.

画像提供：那須塩原市役所 Travelling Chef Nao Mikami

Held from November 1 to 2, the festival’s first day will host travelling chef Nao Mikami for an exclusive dining experience. At this community dinner, local produce and vegetables will be cooked over an open fire, and participants can share the dining table with the producers and local residents who are part of the local agricultural economy.

画像提供：那須塩原市役所 Photo from the previous community dinner

The second day of the event will feature a large-scale farmers market along the main street in front of Nasushiobara Station. Here you’ll find a cheese picnic area, a marché for fresh vegetables, and a food area where you can enjoy local Nasu specialities including toteyaki, a popular crepe-like dessert which is a delicacy of nearby Shiobara onsen.

画像提供：那須塩原市役所 Produce for sale at the farmer's market

Lastly, Saturday will also feature a line-up of community guests and industry experts for a talk event discussing the urban development of Nasushiobara, lifestyles that are only possible in Nasu, and the future of tourism in the region. Original Inc president and Time Out Tokyo representative Hiroyuki Fushitani will be participating in a panel discussion on Nasu’s unique way of life that celebrates individuality, along with Dean & Deluca CEO Masaki Yokokawa and Niki Club founder Hitomi Kitayama.

The D’harvest Long Table community dinner is currently open for reservations at ¥2,000 per person. For more information on D’harvest Walk Fest, check the event website and Instagram.

