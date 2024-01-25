Safe places to travel in Ishikawa following the January 1 Noto earthquake

You don’t have to avoid travelling to Ishikawa, but stick to these safe areas outside of the Noto Peninsula

A devastating earthquake hit the northern coast of Japan on January 1 2024, affecting Ishikawa prefecture and, more specifically, the Noto Peninsula. The tremor has caused extensive damage to many homes and businesses in the region and crippled infrastructure including roads. Unfortunately, the area's tourism industry has also taken a big hit, with many visitors now avoiding the region altogether since the disaster.

While people have been advised not to travel to the seriously affected areas due to poor road conditions and limited resources, there are still parts of Ishikawa prefecture that can be visited safely without disturbing relief efforts.

To help bring people back to the region, the government of Ishikawa prefecture has put out a useful map indicating what areas visitors can travel to safely.

While the northern part of the prefecture (the Noto region is designated in red and orange on the map) has been hit the hardest, the southern area (the Kaga region, designated in green) is safe to visit.

Photo: Alexat25/Dreamstime Kenrokuen Garden, Kanazawa

As indicated on the map, business in the Kaga region is back to normal with shops, restaurants and sightseeing areas operating as usual. One of the most popular destinations in Kaga is the city of Kanazawa, known for its quaint streets, the gorgeous Kenrokuen Garden, the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art and stunning Kanazawa Castle. If you’re wondering how to get to the area, know that the Hokuriku Shinkansen, which runs from Tokyo to Kanazawa, is operating on its regular schedule.

To find out how you can donate to the communities affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake, visit here.

More from Time Out Tokyo

The official Japan cherry blossom forecast for 2024 is out now

teamLab Borderless sneak peek: 4 new installation rooms with jaw-dropping art

Survey: These are Japan’s most annoying train behaviours

There's a frozen icicle forest just outside of Tokyo – and it's lit up at night

How to help the communities affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.