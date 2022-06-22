Sakura Furusato Square in Chiba will have 15,000 sunflowers blooming this summer

You can visit the beautiful Windmill Sunflower Garden near Tokyo from July 9

The Sakura Furusato Square in Tokyo’s neighbouring Chiba prefecture is famous year round for its colourful blooms – think tulips in spring and cosmos in autumn. This summer from July 9 to 31, the expansive grounds will transform into a sea of sunflowers centred around a Dutch windmill.

Photo: Sakura City

The Windmill Sunflower Garden boasts around 15,000 blooms, with the field of bright yellow flowers stretching as far as the eye can see. There are multiple types of sunflower here, the highlight being Vincent’s Choice. This particular variety was named after the late Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, whose sunflower paintings are famous around the world.

Photo: Sakura City

You won’t leave empty-handed, as you’ll get to pick sunflowers at a designated field and take them home. One sunflower costs ¥100, and you can pick up to two per person.

Photo: Sakura City

There’s more to do at Sakura Furusato Square than just looking at sunflowers, and it’s easy to spend an entire day here.

You can join a free tour of the De Liefde windmill on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 9.30am to 12noon and from 1pm to 4pm. The imposing Dutch windmill, which has been here since March 1994, measures nearly 16 metres in height.

There’s also a sightseeing cruise across the adjacent Lake Inbanuma, from where you’ll have a panoramic view of the park and sunflower field. The 40-minute boat ride runs eight times a day on Saturday, Sunday and holiday, departing at 9.30am, 10am, 10.50am, 11.20am, 12.40pm, 1.10pm, 2pm and 2.30pm. A ticket to ride will set you back ¥1,000 (children ¥500).

To cool down from the mid-day heat, seek refuge at the souvenir shop Saranka, where you can enjoy kakigori shaved ice dessert as well as soft serve ice cream made with local milk from Sakura city. You can also shop for mementos and local vegetables.

The Windmill Sunflower Garden is open daily between July 9 and 31 from 9am to 4pm. Entry is free. For more information, check the event website.

