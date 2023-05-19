Sakura in Chiba is bringing back its grand fireworks show this summer

The Sakura Citizen Fireworks Festival will launch 18,000 shells of fireworks and it's just 90 minutes from Tokyo

Summer is fast approaching, which means it’s nearly fireworks festival season. In addition to the ever-popular Sumida River and Atami seaside resort displays, this year we can also look forward to a spectacular fireworks show in Sakura, Chiba prefecture, just 90 minutes from Tokyo.

Photo: Sakura City

The Sakura Citizen Fireworks Festival takes place at Lake Inbanuma for the first time in four years on August 5 following a series of cancellations due to Covid-19. You'll be able to see a staggering 18,000 fireworks launched into the night sky above the lake next to Sakura Furusato Square. The event starts at 7pm with handheld tezutsu hanabi fireworks before the main fireworks display from 7.20pm to 8.30pm.

Photo: Sakura City

It’s possible to watch the fireworks for free from nearby areas, but we recommend buying tickets to get the best views. A ticket for the standing area is ¥1,000 and reserved seating is ¥2,000 per person. Table seating for up to four people starts from ¥12,000 and there are also boxes that can seat up to five people from ¥20,000. Online ticket sales begin on June 15.

The event will be held near Sakura Furusato Square, which is around a 30-minute walk from Keisei-Usui Station. It takes about one hour to reach Keisei-Usui Station from Tokyo Station via the JR Sobu line to Funabashi and then the Keisei Main line.

Visit the Sakura city website for more information.

