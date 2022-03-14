Tokyo
Takada Castle Site Park Sakura Festival
Photo: Kyukamura Association

See 4,000 cherry blossoms lit up at Niigata's Takada Castle this spring

Takada Castle Site Park Sakura Festival also has 3,000 paper lanterns and a fireworks display

Kaila Imada
Kaila Imada
All signs from the latest sakura forecast show that cherry blossom season is just around the corner. If you’re already planning a list of sakura spots to visit this year, you’ll want to add this gorgeous castle in Niigata to your list. Takada Castle Site Park in Joetsu, Niigata prefecture is home to roughly 4,000 cherry blossom trees which are illuminated at night along with 3,000 bonbori lanterns during the annual sakura festival

Takada Castle Site Park Sakura Festival
Photo: Niigata Prefecture Tourism Association

This year, the festival is celebrating its 97th year with festivities taking place between Saturday March 26 and Sunday April 10. While events are limited due to Covid-19, there'll still be a lighting ceremony and fireworks display to kick off the festival on Saturday March 26. 

Takada Castle Site Park Sakura Festival
Photo: Niigata Prefecture Tourism Association

The park has long been regarded as one of Japan's top evening hanami spots, with one of the highlights being the 300m Sakura Road, just south of the castle. Here, you can stroll under a tunnel of blossoming cherry blossom trees and see the bonbori lanterns illuminated once the sun goes down.  

Takada Castle Site Park Sakura Festival
Photo: Niigata Prefecture Tourism Association

Aside from the cluster of blossoms near the castle, the inner and outer moat that surrounds the grounds and nearby Aota River are lined with even more sakura trees. It’s quite a sight to see, especially with the reflection of the lit up trees on the water. 

Takada Castle Site Park Sakura Festival
Photo: Kyukamura Association

Make a night of it by booking a Yozakura Bus Plan provided by nearby resort Kyukamura Myoko. The plan is available from March 26 to April 10 and includes dinner, a chartered bus to Takada Castle and one night stay at the resort. After dinner, you'll have about an hour to walk around the castle grounds before departing back to the resort. Stays start at ¥12,000 per person. For more details and to book, visit here.

For more information on the 97th Takada Castle Site Park Sakura Festival, visit the website.

