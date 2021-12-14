The big event at Shibuya Crossing has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to coronavirus

Tokyoites were disappointed to see the New Year’s festivities at Shibuya’s world-famous Scramble Crossing cancelled last year. Unfortunately due to the ongoing pandemic, Shibuya ward has decided to cancel its countdown event once again, and the local government is asking people to refrain from gathering at the crossing.

Shibuya is one of the most popular spots to celebrate New Year’s Eve, attracting 100,000 people from around the world each year. The crossing and the area around Shibuya Station gets packed with revellers as everyone waits for the surrounding screens to start counting down until the new year.

This year, the screens will go dark and police will be patrolling the area around the crossing between 9.30pm to 1am, asking passersby not to loiter. Plus, drinking in public spaces, especially in Center-gai, Dogenzaka, Bunkamura-dori, Koen-dori, public parks and plazas in Shibuya will be banned from 9pm to 3am. Convenience stores and shops within the area are also asked to refrain from selling alcohol during this time.

For more information, see the Shibuya ward website.

